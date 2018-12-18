Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Devon Energy by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

