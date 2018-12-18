Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Position Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 804,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,182,000 after acquiring an additional 149,800 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 625,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 398,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

GPI opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Position Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/group-1-automotive-inc-gpi-position-decreased-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.