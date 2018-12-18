Growers International (GRWI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $828.00

Growers International (CURRENCY:GRWI) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Growers International coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00002148 BTC on major exchanges. Growers International has a total market cap of $92,338.00 and $828.00 worth of Growers International was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Growers International has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002905 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Growers International

GRWI is a coin. Growers International’s total supply is 1,198,762 coins. The official website for Growers International is growersintl.com/coin. Growers International’s official Twitter account is @growersintl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Growers International

Growers International can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growers International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growers International should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Growers International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

