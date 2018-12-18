Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Receives Average Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $127.95 and a 52-week high of $212.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.