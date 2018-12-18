GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 75.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.77. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

