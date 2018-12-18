GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at about $24,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,187,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after buying an additional 794,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,945,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 134.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 712,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 408,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,857,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGI. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $659.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. Triumph Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $855.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.52 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 68.14% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

