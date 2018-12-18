GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $57.00 target price on GTT Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE GTT traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. 17,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 1.13. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.19 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,993,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Brian Thompson acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 601,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,878.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,076,133 shares of company stock worth $76,268,822 over the last ninety days. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 11.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 69.4% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 125,973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 148.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

