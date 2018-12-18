GYM Group (GYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 362 ($4.73).

GYM Group stock opened at GBX 252.75 ($3.30) on Tuesday. GYM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

In other GYM Group news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £620,000 ($810,139.81).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 20, 2018, it operated 130 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

