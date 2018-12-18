Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 12,322 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,410,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,027 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $107,033.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,995 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.44 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

