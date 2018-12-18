Harsco Co. (HSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,549,131 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the November 15th total of 973,899 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Harsco from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

NYSE:HSC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 2.56.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $445.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 18,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $513,482.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,809.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,390,000 after acquiring an additional 444,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,841,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Harsco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,841,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harsco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,721,000 after acquiring an additional 242,018 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

