Haynes International (HAYN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 8370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Specifically, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $146,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $563,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,631.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $354.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,257.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Haynes International by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,654,000 after purchasing an additional 108,083 shares in the last quarter.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

