Head-To-Head Analysis: Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) and Canada Jetlines (JETMF)

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) and Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hi-Crush Partners and Canada Jetlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Partners $602.62 million 0.69 $82.53 million $1.01 4.08 Canada Jetlines N/A N/A -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Hi-Crush Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Canada Jetlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hi-Crush Partners and Canada Jetlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush Partners 3 9 4 0 2.06 Canada Jetlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hi-Crush Partners presently has a consensus price target of $11.64, indicating a potential upside of 182.60%. Given Hi-Crush Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hi-Crush Partners is more favorable than Canada Jetlines.

Volatility & Risk

Hi-Crush Partners has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Jetlines has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush Partners and Canada Jetlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Partners 21.37% 24.52% 16.62% Canada Jetlines N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Hi-Crush Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hi-Crush Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.8%. Canada Jetlines does not pay a dividend. Hi-Crush Partners pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hi-Crush Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Hi-Crush Partners beats Canada Jetlines on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. It owns, operates, and develops sand reserves, and excavation and processing facilities, which include 1,447-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located near Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin; 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; 1,187-acre Augusta facility with integrated rail infrastructure, situated in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; and 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located near Blair, Wisconsin. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Hi-Crush Partners LP was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Canada Jetlines Company Profile

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

