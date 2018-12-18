Head to Head Analysis: Oceaneering International (OII) and Recon Technology (RCON)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recon Technology has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oceaneering International and Recon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $1.92 billion 0.73 $166.39 million ($0.07) -203.00 Recon Technology $12.80 million 0.65 -$6.65 million N/A N/A

Oceaneering International has higher revenue and earnings than Recon Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Recon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oceaneering International and Recon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International 1.34% -5.33% -2.89% Recon Technology -52.50% -41.66% -27.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oceaneering International and Recon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 0 12 4 0 2.25 Recon Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oceaneering International presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.93%. Recon Technology has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Recon Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Recon Technology is more favorable than Oceaneering International.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Recon Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 279 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.