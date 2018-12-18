Head to Head Comparison: Aecom (ACM) & Ecology and Environment (EEI)

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) and Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Aecom has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecology and Environment has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ecology and Environment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Aecom does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aecom and Ecology and Environment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aecom 1 4 3 0 2.25 Ecology and Environment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aecom currently has a consensus target price of $36.71, indicating a potential upside of 35.13%. Given Aecom’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aecom is more favorable than Ecology and Environment.

Profitability

This table compares Aecom and Ecology and Environment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aecom 0.68% 10.16% 2.97% Ecology and Environment 2.01% 6.33% 4.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Aecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Ecology and Environment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Aecom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Ecology and Environment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aecom and Ecology and Environment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aecom $20.16 billion 0.21 $136.46 million $2.68 10.14 Ecology and Environment $104.50 million 0.48 $3.01 million N/A N/A

Aecom has higher revenue and earnings than Ecology and Environment.

Summary

Aecom beats Ecology and Environment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets. The CS segment offers building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment provides program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate, public-private partnership (P3), and infrastructure projects. AECOM has a strategic alliance with Arrow Electronics, Inc. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ecology and Environment Company Profile

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.

