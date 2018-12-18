Head to Head Comparison: Capgemini (CGEMY) vs. TSS (TSSI)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Capgemini alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Capgemini and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 1 0 0 2.00 TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Capgemini pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TSS does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Capgemini has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capgemini and TSS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $14.45 billion 1.20 $926.84 million N/A N/A TSS $18.32 million 0.75 $760,000.00 N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than TSS.

Profitability

This table compares Capgemini and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A TSS 6.03% 794.46% 16.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of TSS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes. Its Technology & Engineering Services segment provides assistance and support to internal IT teams of client companies. The company's Application Services segment designs, develops, implements, and maintains IT applications, including system integration and application maintenance services. Its Other Managed Services segment integrates, manages, and/or develops client's IT infrastructure systems, as well as provides transaction, on-demand, and/or business process outsourcing services. The company also provides financial services, as well as manages the business activities of clients in financial sector. Capgemini SE serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and retail, electronics and high tech, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment, natural resources, telecom, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Capgemini SE was founded in 1967 and is based in Paris, France.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, development, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure in the United States. It provides a single-source solution for facilities, such as data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company's services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installations, and facilities management. TSS, Inc. serves IT equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and the government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.