Head-To-Head Comparison: Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Acceleron Pharma -807.36% -32.69% -30.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.74 million N/A N/A Acceleron Pharma $13.48 million 149.74 -$108.45 million ($2.68) -16.31

Orchard Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Acceleron Pharma 0 4 7 0 2.64

Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.45, suggesting a potential upside of 55.27%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus price target of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Acceleron Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative treatments. It dedicated to transform the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. Its commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company, formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited, was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

