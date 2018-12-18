Head to Head Contrast: CBB BANCORP INC/SH (CBBI) & Chino Commercial Bancorp (CCBC)

CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB BANCORP INC/SH $60.25 million 2.27 $12.05 million N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp $8.55 million 2.76 $1.57 million N/A N/A

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB BANCORP INC/SH 20.75% N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 20.56% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBB BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; bank by phone, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, e-statement, electronic tax payment, fax, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, telephone banking, wire transfer, and stop payment services; and cash management services. The company serves individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Chino Commercial Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

