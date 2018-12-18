Head-To-Head Contrast: Fuling Global (FORK) vs. Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fuling Global and Armstrong Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring -1.12% 2.71% 1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fuling Global and Armstrong Flooring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong Flooring 1 3 1 0 2.00

Armstrong Flooring has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Fuling Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuling Global and Armstrong Flooring’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuling Global $127.25 million 0.44 $6.27 million N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.30 -$41.80 million $0.21 63.38

Fuling Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armstrong Flooring.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fuling Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fuling Global has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armstrong Flooring beats Fuling Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories. The Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names for use in residential construction and renovation, as well as in commercial applications, including stores, restaurants, and offices. This segment offers pre-finished solid and engineered wood flooring products, as well as related accessories. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, large home centers, retailers, flooring contractors, and the manufactured homes industry, as well as through architects, designers, end users, and regional and national builders. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

