Head to Head Contrast: National Express Group (NXPGF) & Despegar.com (DESP)

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get National Express Group alerts:

This table compares National Express Group and Despegar.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Express Group $2.85 billion 0.89 N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com $523.94 million 1.82 $42.36 million $0.69 20.01

Despegar.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Express Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Express Group and Despegar.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Express Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Despegar.com 1 3 2 0 2.17

Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.90%. Given Despegar.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than National Express Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

National Express Group has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Despegar.com has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Express Group and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Express Group N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com 5.25% 11.28% 3.78%

Summary

Despegar.com beats National Express Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also operates urban bus and transit operations; scheduled coach services linking approximately 900 destinations across the United Kingdom; and offers private hire and commuter coach travel services in London and the south of England. In addition, the company operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers student transportation services. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.