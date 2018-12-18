Head-To-Head Review: HPIL (HPIL) versus Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

HPIL (OTCMKTS:HPIL) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of HPIL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HPIL and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HPIL 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than HPIL.

Risk and Volatility

HPIL has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HPIL and Huron Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HPIL $30,000.00 8.08 -$7.55 million N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $807.74 million 1.39 -$170.11 million $2.15 23.21

HPIL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huron Consulting Group.

Profitability

This table compares HPIL and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HPIL N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group -2.23% 8.93% 4.40%

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats HPIL on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HPIL Company Profile

HPIL Holding focuses on investing in public or private enterprises in various business sectors in the United States and internationally. It intends to invest in healthcare, energy, food, real estate, communications, and art and culture sectors. The company also intends to acquire intellectual properties and technologies for investment primarily in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. In addition, it offers consulting services, as well as develops products related to the brand license agreement. The company was formerly known as Trim Holding Group and changed its name to HPIL Holding in May 2012 to reflect its business operations. HPIL Holding was founded in 2004 and is based in Midland, Michigan. HPIL Holding is a subsidiary of GIOTOS Limited.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers management consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. This segment also provides strategic solutions in the areas of R&D and product strategy commercial segmentation, corporate and financial strategy, compliance and operations, reimbursement and access strategy, commercial contracting strategy, fair market value analysis, lifecycle management, litigation and investigations, government pricing and transparency reporting, auditing and monitoring, and business process improvement. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

