Head to Head Review: Mikros Systems (MKRS) and Trimble (TRMB)

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trimble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mikros Systems has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimble has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mikros Systems and Trimble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mikros Systems $7.20 million 1.95 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Trimble $2.65 billion 3.17 $121.10 million $1.28 26.21

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Mikros Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Mikros Systems and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mikros Systems 3.50% 14.05% 8.94% Trimble 5.32% 16.21% 8.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mikros Systems and Trimble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mikros Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Trimble 0 2 5 0 2.71

Trimble has a consensus price target of $44.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.38%. Given Trimble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Mikros Systems.

Summary

Trimble beats Mikros Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mikros Systems Company Profile

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY1 radar system aboard the U.S. Navy AEGIS cruisers and destroyers; and ADEPT Distance Support Sensor Suite, a network-enabled system, which can be configured to monitor various shipboard systems and report maintenance data onshore for further analysis to detect trends and predict failures. It also provides Diagnostic Profiler, a software that provides diagnostic services to its host application; and Prognostics Framework, an analysis software for framework that implements real-time prognostics, diagnostics, and status monitoring to support embedded prognostic applications, health management systems, and condition-based maintenance applications. The company primarily serves the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and other governmental authorities. Mikros Systems Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. This segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products and services to the construction, engineering, mining, oil and gas, energy and utilities, government, and land management sectors; and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services that consist of guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions primarily to customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment offers solutions under the Trimble, PeopleNet, GEOTrac, TMW, and ALK Technologies brands to customers working in transportation, including transportation and logistics, automotive, rail, and field service management. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

