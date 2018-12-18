Head-To-Head Review: Scientific Industries (SCND) & PerkinElmer (PKI)

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Scientific Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PerkinElmer pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. PerkinElmer pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scientific Industries and PerkinElmer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A PerkinElmer 0 7 3 0 2.30

PerkinElmer has a consensus target price of $88.15, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. Given PerkinElmer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PerkinElmer is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PerkinElmer has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Industries and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries 2.21% 3.63% 2.82% PerkinElmer 4.71% 15.04% 6.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Industries and PerkinElmer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $8.48 million 0.69 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A PerkinElmer $2.26 billion 4.03 $292.63 million $2.90 28.17

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of PerkinElmer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Scientific Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, and large volume magnetic and four-place general purpose stirrers in analog and digital versions. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising coaster systems using disposable sensors for vessels with volumes ranging from 250 milliliter to 5 liters; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. In addition, this segment offers a suite of solutions comprising reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software test and screen products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used in diagnosing genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for use in applications covering oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Helix and Precipio, Inc. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

