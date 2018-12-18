Head-To-Head Survey: Total (TOT) vs. CNX Resources (CNX)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Total and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $171.49 billion 0.79 $8.63 billion $4.12 13.11 CNX Resources $1.46 billion 1.67 $380.74 million ($0.16) -74.69

Total has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Total and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total 5.55% 11.09% 5.22% CNX Resources 54.81% 3.73% 2.26%

Volatility and Risk

Total has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Total pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CNX Resources does not pay a dividend. Total pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Total and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 4 13 1 2.83 CNX Resources 2 1 3 0 2.17

Total presently has a consensus target price of $53.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.81%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Total.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Total beats CNX Resources on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment is involved in the production, liquefaction, and trading of natural gas; production and trading of electricity, liquefied natural gas(LNG), liquefied petroleum gas, and petcoke and sulfur; LNG regasification; and transportation and storage of natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures and supplies photovoltaic cells and panels. The Refining & Chemicals segment refines petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as engages in biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers; produces and sells lubricants. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations. TOTAL S.A. also develops renewable energies with a focus on solar and biomass. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 11,475 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In addition, it offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions, as well as land services to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

