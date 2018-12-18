Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) PT Set at $52.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $32,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,701 shares of company stock valued at $347,780 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $695,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.