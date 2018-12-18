Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $886.00

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 886 ($11.58) and last traded at GBX 886 ($11.58), with a volume of 4202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.63).

In other Henderson Opportunities Trust news, insider Wendy Colquhoun bought 1,000 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £9,850 ($12,870.77).

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

