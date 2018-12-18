Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) versus Saratoga Investment (SAR) Head to Head Survey

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Saratoga Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $54.59 million 1.59 $20.61 million N/A N/A Saratoga Investment $38.62 million 4.03 $17.67 million $2.27 9.16

Hennessy Advisors has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment.

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hennessy Advisors and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Saratoga Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Saratoga Investment pays out 91.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 37.76% 25.31% 16.11% Saratoga Investment 40.39% 10.55% 4.18%

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Saratoga Investment on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

