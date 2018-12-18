Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 500,000 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,417,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,066 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 44,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 520,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 519,803 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,921,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

