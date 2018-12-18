Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 310,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,270,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 23,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

SCHW opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

