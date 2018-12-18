Hess Midstream Partners LP to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Forecasts (HESM)

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) – Stock analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Hess Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $521.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Hess Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.15 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $5,038,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 713,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 102,807 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 91,449 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 455,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 69,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

