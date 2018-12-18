Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,193,508 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 26,127,190 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,977,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HPE opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,409,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,904. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,372,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,421,000 after buying an additional 499,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $6,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe-short-interest-update.html.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.