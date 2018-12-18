High Falls Advisors Inc Has $11.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,449,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 118,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

