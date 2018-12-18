Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

TEN opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. Tenneco Inc has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

