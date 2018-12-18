Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) Position Reduced by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hometrust Bancshares were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTBI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. FSI Group LLC increased its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTBI opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $466.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $31.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

HTBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

