Honeywell International (HON) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price cut by Barclays from $178.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HON. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a positive rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $134.38 on Monday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 94,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 76,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 558,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 151,917 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.