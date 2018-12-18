Horizon Discovery Group (HZD) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Monday, September 17th.

LON:HZD opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Monday. Horizon Discovery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.84).

About Horizon Discovery Group

Horizon Discovery Group plc, an integrated life science company, designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

