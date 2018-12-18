Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (V)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/howland-capital-management-llc-lowers-stake-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.