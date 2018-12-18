HPM Partners LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

HPM Partners LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after buying an additional 5,880,242 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $776,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,993,000 after buying an additional 1,703,162 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $174,382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,978,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

In related news, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $9,059,774.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,948 shares of company stock valued at $25,409,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $107.61 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

