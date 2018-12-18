HPM Partners LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

HPM Partners LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,669,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 69.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 18.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,360.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,160.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,739.52 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,701.01 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $34.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,872.01, for a total transaction of $548,498.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/hpm-partners-llc-raises-position-in-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.