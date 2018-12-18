HRT Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 26,123 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,058,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 692.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 51,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWG opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

