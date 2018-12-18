HRT Financial LLC Buys New Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in JD.Com by 1,497.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JD.Com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,135.00 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. CLSA downgraded JD.Com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on JD.Com to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.35.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

