Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 13,935 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 285,640 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 63.60, a current ratio of 63.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.78 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 104.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 13,935 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (EQC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/hsbc-holdings-plc-acquires-13935-shares-of-equity-commonwealth-eqc.html.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.