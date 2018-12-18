Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 8,039 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 237.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 6,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $441,521.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Pachman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $109,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,314.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

FCN stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $513.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

