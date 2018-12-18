Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil bought 2,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.74 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Wesley bought 1,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $47,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $286,685. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVNS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

