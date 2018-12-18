Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,074 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ultra Petroleum were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ultra Petroleum by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,712 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in Ultra Petroleum by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Ultra Petroleum by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 647,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 374,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Ultra Petroleum stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.51. Ultra Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.80 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/hsbc-holdings-plc-raises-stake-in-ultra-petroleum-corp-upl.html.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, operation, exploration, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on developing a tight gas sand trend located in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming; and assessing, exploring, and developing its position in the Marcellus Shale and other horizons located in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin of Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.