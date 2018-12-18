HTMLCOIN Trading Up 0.5% This Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $19,578.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Fatbtc, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

