Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.42. Hub Group Inc has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $933.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

