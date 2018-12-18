Hubbell (HUBB) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Hubbell stock opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.55 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $707,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.82 per share, with a total value of $100,215.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,676.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4,388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 993,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,690,000 after purchasing an additional 971,281 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hubbell by 1,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 608,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,246,000 after buying an additional 566,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,662,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,788,000 after buying an additional 337,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,619,000 after buying an additional 329,485 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,106,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

