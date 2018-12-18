Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 31,712,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093,825 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 225.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 973,222 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 951,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 3.09.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

