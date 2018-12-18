Humana (HUM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has $350.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Humana’s shares have outperformed its industry’s growth in a year’s time. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2018 earnings estimates move upward over the past 30 days. The insurer is well-poised for growth on the back of its strong Medicare business. Its top line has been witnessing an uptrend for the past several years. Sufficient generation of cash flow has helped the company take up many capital deployment initiatives aimed at enhancing its shareholder value. Acquisitions and dispositions made by the company have also led to business growth over the last few quarters. However, its rising level of expenses since 2010 persistently weighs on the bottom line. The company expects to witness rise in benefit expenses which will lead to an overall increase in operating expenses going forward. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.95.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $303.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Humana has a 12-month low of $242.00 and a 12-month high of $355.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In related news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,398.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 21.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 41.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Humana by 46.9% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

