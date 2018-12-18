Humana Inc (HUM) Holdings Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Humana worth $200,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Humana by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $303.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,468. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $242.00 and a 12 month high of $355.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $390.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/humana-inc-hum-holdings-cut-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.